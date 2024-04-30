Cam’ron Reveals He & Ma$e Have An Album Together But They ‘Can’t Put It Out’

Cam’ron has revealed that he and Ma$e have recorded an album together but cannot release it. The duo has six to seven songs that Ma$e is holding onto, with Cam’ron expressing frustration at being unable to share the music. Despite Ma$e having a vault of unreleased songs, he has not given permission for them to be played. “I asked him, ‘Could I play them?’ and he said, ‘No.’ Maybe they just for him to enjoy. I hear them too though, I enjoy them. Trust me, if I could play this shit Ma$e plays for me, I would,” Cam’ron told fans on Instagram Live.

