Brittney Griner Gives First Interview Since Moscow Detention

DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Brittney Griner attends the NAACP Golf Invitational at Monarch Beach Golf Links on March 12, 2024 in Dana Point, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images For NAACP)

WNBA star Brittney Griner is giving her first interview since returning home from a months-long detention in Russia. Griner will speak to ABC’s Robin Roberts about her experience and the “mistake” that led to her arrest. In a teaser clip, Griner says a “mental lapse” caused her to bring two cannabis vape cartridges to Russia, where she was arrested on drug charges. She also described a prison cell with black mold and a “huge blood stain” on the mattress. The full interview will air Wednesday night at 10pm ET on ABC.

What lessons can we learn from the Brittney Griner saga?

