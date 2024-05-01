Brittney Griner Gives First Interview Since Moscow Detention

WNBA star Brittney Griner is giving her first interview since returning home from a months-long detention in Russia. Griner will speak to ABC’s Robin Roberts about her experience and the “mistake” that led to her arrest. In a teaser clip, Griner says a “mental lapse” caused her to bring two cannabis vape cartridges to Russia, where she was arrested on drug charges. She also described a prison cell with black mold and a “huge blood stain” on the mattress. The full interview will air Wednesday night at 10pm ET on ABC.

