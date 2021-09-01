Bruno Mars Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Bruno Mars has just announced four new tour dates for October.
Mars will be performing on October 1 and 2 in Las Vegas at the Park Theater and October 9 and 10 in Maryland at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland.
Tickets for the shows in Las Vegas are on sale today (Sept 1) and for the performance in Maryland, the tickets go on sale tomorrow (Sept 2).
Have you ever seen Bruno Mars perform live in concert? What is your favorite song by Bruno Mars?
What’s the farthest you’ve traveled for a concert?