Crew Members Injured on Eddie Murphy Movie

Two people were sent to the hospital, and several crew members were injured on the set of an upcoming Eddie Murphy film. While filming his upcoming film The Pickup, a car collided with a truck while filming in Georgia. It was a freak accident, said a spokesperson who spoke anonymously. It wasn’t even a complicated or dangerous stunt. In a statement, a spokesperson said the scene that led to the accident had been rehearsed, and safety precautions were in place and rehearsed. Injuries were bumps, bruises, and broken bones. The Pickup has been filming since February 20 and stars Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, and Marshawn Lynch. A release date hasn’t been revealed.

