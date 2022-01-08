Dr. Dre on the Hook for Millions if COVID Kills Super Bowl Halftime Show
The Super Bowl halftime show will include Dr. Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar.
Dr. Dre is putting up most of the money for the performance.
Remember, the Super Bowl does not pay.
Sources say Dr. Dre has put up millions of dollars.
Also according to sources, Dre has Event Cancellation Insurance but it does not cover cancellation due to Covid.
More than likely the show will go on as Omicron is expected to peak later this month.
The Super Bowl is set for February 13th.
What do you think, will the Super Bowl halftime show be postponed or canceled?