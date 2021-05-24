Fantasia and Husband Welcome New Daughter: ‘Our Little Angel’

Fantasia and her husband Kendall welcomed their daughter, Keziah London Taylor on May 23rd.

Fantasia made the announcement on Sunday when she posted a picture of herself pregnant in front of what appears to be a green screen of an elephant.

She explained the meaning of the elephant-strength, patience, power and remembrance.

She said those are the qualities baby Keziah has brought into their lives before officially announcing her birth on May 23.

What is the most creative birth announcement you’ve seen?