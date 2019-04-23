IT’S A TERRIFIC TUESDAY ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. The definition of a classic car in most states is a car that was made at least 25 years ago. And spaghetti is plural . . . each individual piece is called a spaghetto.

FULL STORY: Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. The two busiest U.S airports for cargo are Memphis and Anchorage. Memphis because it’s the home of FedEx . . . Anchorage because it’s a huge hub for international shipments.

2. The definition of a classic car in most states is a car that was made at least 25 years ago. So a car from 1994 is now technically a classic.

3. FDR has the biggest win in presidential history. In 1936, he beat Alf Landon 523 electoral votes to eight. Landon only won Maine and Vermont.

4. Dr. Joseph-Ignace Guillotin is the guy who came up with the guillotine in France in the 1700s. And he was AGAINST the death penalty. He thought a device that chopped people’s heads off would help move the country AWAY from executions.

5. Spaghetti is plural . . . each individual piece is called a spaghetto.