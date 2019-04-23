IT’S A TERRIFIC TUESDAY ON WKXI 107.5

Join Lady Vee on this Terrific Tuesday on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 and listen for The Kixie Grand Cash Payout word  each hour,  for your chance to win $1,000 in The Kixie Grand Cash Payout Contest.  If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary  and would love for me to give you a shout out,  give me a call @ 601-995-1075 or text me @ 601-837-1075.   That’s not all  I have for you on this Terrific Tuesday, if you are not 100% and don’t think you are going to make thru it thru the day,  then take the Tuesday Morning Stretch with me and feel just a little bit better.  Of course, we have the best music from back-n-the-day and today on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.

 

 

 

Five Random Facts for Tuesday

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  Here are a few random facts for you.  The definition of a classic car in most states is a car that was made at least 25 years ago.  And spaghetti is plural . . . each individual piece is called a spaghetto.

FULL STORY:  Here are some random facts for you . . .

1.  The two busiest U.S airports for cargo are Memphis and Anchorage.  Memphis because it’s the home of FedEx . . . Anchorage because it’s a huge hub for international shipments.

2.  The definition of a classic car in most states is a car that was made at least 25 years ago.  So a car from 1994 is now technically a classic.

3.  FDR has the biggest win in presidential history.  In 1936, he beat Alf Landon 523 electoral votes to eight.  Landon only won Maine and Vermont.

4.  Dr. Joseph-Ignace Guillotin is the guy who came up with the guillotine in France in the 1700s.  And he was AGAINST the death penalty.  He thought a device that chopped people’s heads off would help move the country AWAY from executions.

5.  Spaghetti is plural . . . each individual piece is called a spaghetto.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

THURSDAY MORNING ENJOYMENT ON WKXI 107.5 START YOUR DAY WITH WKXI 107.5 YOUR CHANCE TO WIN BIG ON WKXI 107.5 START YOUR NEW WEEK WITH WKXI 107.5 ENJOY YOUR HUMP DAY WITH WKXI 107.5 YOUR CHANCE TO WIN BIG ON WKXI 107.5
Comments