Jay-Z’s Mom And Master P Receive Honorary Degrees

Congratulations are in order for Master P and Gloria Carter, Jay-Z’s mom, for receiving honorary degrees over the weekend.

Master P and Gloria Carter, graduated from Lincoln University Sunday and both received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

Master P shared a photo on Instagram with the caption “I guess I got to change my name to, Dr. P. Miller. From the projects to getting a Doctoral degree from @lincolnuniversityofpa. Don’t be afraid to change, grow, and educate yourself. I did it! You can do it”.

