John Amos ‘Neglect of Care’ Case Closed By LAPD

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: John Amos attends the Althea screening and panel discussion at One Time Warner Center on October 5, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Time Warner Inc.)

Law enforcement has closed the investigation into claims of neglect in relation to John Amos’ care because they could find no evidence of wrongdoing. Detectives determined that no crime had been committed and that the situation stemmed from an ongoing family dispute. Amos’ daughter had raised concerns about his care, but authorities concluded that there were no serious health issues and that family dynamics played a significant role in the matter. John Amos himself has reassured fans that he is doing well, and the case has been officially closed.

Do you think John Amos’ daughter is the problem? Should she have been excluded from Amos’ docuseries?