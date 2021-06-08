‘Joints For Jabs’: Washington Promotes Vaccines With Free Pot

The latest incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccines? Free marijuana.

Washington state officials are allowing the state’s recreational marijuana shops to offer one free pre-rolled joint to any adult 21 and over who gets a vaccine shot.

Recreational pot has been legal in Washington since 2012 – it was one of the first two states to legalize along with Colorado.

Vaccine incentives in other states have included lottery drawings, sports tickets, or free beer.

What’s the best vaccine incentive you’ve heard of so far?