Mary J. Blige Says She Has “Big Announcements” to Share at 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival

YONKERS, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Mary J. Blige speaks during the Pepsi and Mary J. Blige announcement of a $100,000 fund to support women in her New York hometown at Westchester Community College on April 25, 2024 in Yonkers, New York. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Pepsi)

Mary J. Blige recently discussed her partnership with Pepsi to support women in Yonkers, NY, and shared updates about her upcoming album. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside other honorees. Blige is preparing for her third annual Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit in New York City, featuring artists like Fat Joe and Lola Brooke. “I can’t really tease anything. It truly is about the artists that are coming. It is my festival. I promise to be there in one way or another. I am going to see you and I have some BIG announcements. I mean, huge,” Blige told BET.com. Mary has already announced what could possibly be her last album. However, Blige said the way the fans are reacting, it may not be her last.

What is your favorite Mary J. Blige album?