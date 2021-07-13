Lauren London & Toya Johnson Support Lil Wayne’s Other Ex Nivea Following Interview About Abuse
Nivea was on Kandi’s YouTube series On That Note.
She shared A LOT about the sexual and mental abuse she endured starting at a very young age.
She talked about being pregnant with Lil Wayne’s baby at the same time as Lauren London.
She said Lauren was very supportive of her. Nivea’s mom also died while she was pregnant.
Lauren London and Toya (Wayne’s first wife) showed support in the comments.
Lauren wrote, Love you. You are pure magic and strength.
Toya wrote, Great interview. So proud of you.
Are you friends with your significant other’s babymomma/babydaddy?