Naomi Osaka Claps Back at Megyn Kelly After Host Criticizes Magazine Covers
After Naomi Osaka’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover went viral, political commentator Clay Travis tweeted the following, since saying she’s too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches she has launched a reality show, Barbie Doll and now on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Megyn Kelly retweeted the comment and added, let’s not forget the cover and interview for Vogue Japan and Time magazine. Naomi responded to Megyn on Twitter saying, seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would’ve found I shot all of my covers last year. Do better Megan.