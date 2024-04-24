Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Nas Shares Behind-The-Scenes Studio Footage Of Telling DJ Premier Of Album

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: DJ Premier, DJ Khaled and Nas attend Nas' 38th birthday party at Catch on September 14, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage)

Recently, Nas shared an inside look into how he told DJ Premier about their next joint album, which he posted online. The video showed the making of ‘Define My Name,’ where Premier asked Nas, “So you about to drop another album?” Nas replied, “With Premier,” to which Premier added, “Oh, okay,” with a shocked face. Nas continued, “I got the rhymes, you got the beats… 30 years later we back in the streets, we back in the lab… It’s album time.” Do you think Nas has the best discography in hip-hop? Who do you think has more great albums compared to Nas?

