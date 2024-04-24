Nas Shares Behind-The-Scenes Studio Footage Of Telling DJ Premier Of Album

Recently, Nas shared an inside look into how he told DJ Premier about their next joint album, which he posted online. The video showed the making of ‘Define My Name,’ where Premier asked Nas, “So you about to drop another album?” Nas replied, “With Premier,” to which Premier added, “Oh, okay,” with a shocked face. Nas continued, “I got the rhymes, you got the beats… 30 years later we back in the streets, we back in the lab… It’s album time.” Do you think Nas has the best discography in hip-hop? Who do you think has more great albums compared to Nas?