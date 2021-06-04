O.J. Simpson Slams Bill Cosby for Refusing To Take Sex Offender Courses, Now His Spokesperson Claps Back

OJ Simpson slammed Bill Cosby in a video for not taking the court appointed sex offender courses in jail.

He said when he was in jail he took all the necessary courses he needed so he could get home to his family.

He even apologized when he didn’t want to.

Now Bill Cosby’s spokesperson is clapping back.

Why would Mr. Cosby accept parole when we are waiting for the PA Supreme Court to issue a ruling that we hope vacates his conviction or warrants him a new trial.

Being paroled is like being on a slave plantation. You are never free and you will always be the property of your oppressor.

Do you think Bill should have taken the courses and accepted parole or was he right to stand his ground on principal? Bill Cosby is 83 years old.