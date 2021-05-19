Porsha Williams Addresses Pregnancy Speculation

Porsha returned to Dish Nation and her co-hosts were quick to welcome her back and ask questions.

She said she got engaged the Thursday before Mother’s Day.

On Mother’s Day as she was sitting with Dennis and Simon she said the moment was so magical, she wanted to capture it with a photo-she thought nothing of it.

When she returned to social media after posting it she saw the frenzy it caused.

On DishNation she said she is not pregnant and she is not having a shot gun wedding.

Do you know someone who got engaged and married in under a year? Did it or is it working out?