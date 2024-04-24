Reggie Bush Will Get Heisman Trophy Back

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 20: Former New Orleans Saints Reggie Bush attended the NFC Championship Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints on January 20, 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former football star Reggie Bush will be getting his Heisman Trophy back. Bush surrendered the trophy in 2010 after it was revealed he’d received improper benefits while at USC. With the NCAA changing its rules to allow NIL deals for student athletes, the Heisman Trust says it will return Bush’s 2005 trophy and invite him to all future Heisman ceremonies. Should Bush’s trophy have been forfeited in the first place? Which college athlete would have made the most money from NIL deals if they had been allowed at the time?