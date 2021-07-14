Scarface Reveals His Son Is Donating Him a Kidney
During a recent interview, legendary Geto Boys rapper Scarface announced that his son would be donating him a kidney.
A year ago, Scarface revealed that he was diagnosed with kidney failure, but he revealed that things changed last Friday.
“I just told him when everything was going down, Hey man you don’t have to go through that,” said Scarface’s son Chris. “If I’ma match I’m a do it.”
According to Scarface, the kidney transplant will be taking place any day now.
Are you an organ donor?