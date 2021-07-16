‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Starring LeBron James Premieres In Akron
NBA legend LeBron James never forgets his hometown of Akron, Ohio. On Thursday night, the red carpet was rolled out for the LeBron James Family Foundation for an exclusive premiere of “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” LeBron is starring in the sequel to the 1996 feature Space Jam (with Michael Jordan). The premiere opened up with a recorded message from King James saying he put a lot of “love” into making this movie. Families were treated to the movie of course, plus free popcorn, candy, and drinks. What sequel to a movie actually proved to be better than the first?