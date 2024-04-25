Suge Knight Bashes Drake For Using Tupac Shakur As An A.I. Pawn

During one of Suge Knight’s podcasts, he shared how he felt upon hearing Drake’s use of Tupac’s voice through AI technology for his latest diss track, which he isn’t a fan of. Suge said, “Drake, hey, youngsta. Young people do what young people do, it’s y’all turn.” He continued, “But my little homie ’Pac, he wasn’t no joke then, and he damn sure ain’t no joke now. Putting him on a song with him dissing Kendrick for everybody entertainment, that ain’t how it go.” He added, “As far as putting him [Tupac] on a song with Snoop, who was part of his downfall, his exit, that ain’t never a good look. Pac was a king on that chessboard. He never was a pawn, so he can’t be made to be a pawn now.”

