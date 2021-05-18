Super Model Naomi Campbell Welcomes Baby Girl

50 year old Naomi Campbell took to Instagram to announce she has become a mom.

She posted a photo of her daughter’s feet in her hands

She captioned the photo, a beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with my angel. There is no greater love.

Many are speculating on whether she adopted, did surrogacy or carried naturally and concealed her pregnancy in the pandemic.

Naomi has not publicly stated.