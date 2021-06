Maxim has crowned Teyana Taylor the “Sexiest Woman Alive.”

Teyana is the first Black woman to receive the status and she couldn’t be happier.

“Somebody pinch me,” Taylor said in a post. “To be named the ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ by literally living in the skin I’m in…WOW!”

Last year the mother of two announced that she would be quitting music to focus more on acting.

In your opinion, who is the Sexiest Woman Alive?