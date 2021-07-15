‘The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E’ Docuseries Set at WEtv
WEtv has ordered The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E.
It is a four-part limited series that will investigate Eazy-E’s death.
A month after being admitted to the hospital he was diagnosed with HIV/AIDS.
There have been rumors Eazy-E was injected with a contaminated blood injection.
Suge Knight once said on Jimmy Kimmel that killing someone with a contaminated blood injection was an Eazy-E thing.
The docuseries will premiere on August 10th at 10pm.
How do you think Eazy-E died?