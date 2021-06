Tiffany Haddish will produce and star in a biopic about Olympic legend Florence Griffith Joyner aka Flo-Jo.

The film will tell the story of Flo-Jo’s life and untimely death that occurred in 1998.

Currently Tiffany is training with Flo-Jo’s former trainer and widower, Al Joyner.

Tiffany said Flo-Jo was one of her ‘she-ro’s”

