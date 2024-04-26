Zendaya Says She Would Consider Releasing New Music: ‘Maybe One Day’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Zendaya poses as Challengers Trio Kickoff Summer Movie Season in the Big Apple on April 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc)

Zendaya discussed her love for music and the possibility of releasing new music in the future during an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” The actress revealed that she enjoys creating music for herself and hinted at a potential release when the timing is right. Zendaya also shared her experience of joining Labrinth on stage at Coachella last year, despite initially turning down the offer due to stage fright. The performance marked her first live performance in over seven years, where she sang two songs with Labrinth, including one written for her HBO series, Euphoria.

