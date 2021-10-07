18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme
18 NBA veterans have been arrested and charged for an alleged health insurance fraud scheme.
The group was charged for defrauding the league’s welfare and health plan program out of $4 million.
The plan reportedly involved the players presenting false dental and medical claims to be reimbursed.
Among the 18 players charged, former Boston Celtics Tony Allen and Glen Davis, former Los Angeles Laker Shannon Brown, and Melvin Ely of the San Antonio Spurs.
Do you think their salaries in the NBA caused these players to make fraudulent insurance claims?