Beyonce Ends J. Cole’s No. 1 Album Streak

Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)

Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter has ended J. Cole’s #1 album streak by outselling Might Delete Later and soaring to the top spot on the Billboard chart for the second week in a row. Cole’s project moved 115,000 units in its first week and Beyonce’s project moved 128,000 units after scoring over 400,000 units in its debut week. Cole recently deleted ‘7 Minute Drill,’ which was the song where he took shots at Kendrick Lamar, and the track is no longer available on streaming platforms. Cole said the song didn’t sit well with him and apologized to Kendrick Lamar for ever releasing it.

Where do you rank Might Delete Later among Cole’s catalog?