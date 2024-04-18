‘Baby, Baby, Baby’: Ashanti Confirms Pregnancy with Nelly Following Viral Video of Him Performing at Concert

Ashanti and Nelly, who have been together for over two decades, are engaged and expecting their first child together. The couple announced the news through Instagram and an interview with Essence magazine. It was also revealed that they co-own a diagnostic company offering at-home tests for people trying to conceive. This will be Ashanti’s first child and Nelly’s fifth, as he has children from previous relationships. The couple first met in 2003 and rekindled their relationship in 2021, officially reuniting in 2023.“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation. Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience,” said Ashanti.