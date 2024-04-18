Chain Restaurant Adored For Its Biscuits Reportedly Considering Bankruptcy

A recent report suggests that a popular restaurant chain may be considering filing for bankruptcy, adding to the challenges faced by the industry this year. Several well-known chains have already closed locations in the first quarter of the year, including Boston Market, Hardee’s, and Outback Steakhouse. Rising costs and ongoing struggles have made it difficult for these brands to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Red Lobster’s parent company is reportedly considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to restructure debt and renegotiate leases, but no closures have been reported yet.

