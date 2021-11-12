50 Cent is turning Snoop Dogg’s Murder Case into Tv Series
50 Cent has been creating great shows for quite some time now. Well now, he is expanding his tv resume to include a tv series about Snoop Dogg’s murder case. 50 revealed the news through twitter and said, “I’m afraid this is going to be a problem for everything on Tv. A moment in time ( MURDER WAS THE CASE ) when the dream you have been wishing for feels like a nightmare. You think you know you have no [email protected] story is crazy BOOM Green Light Gang I don’t miss.” In 1993, Snoop was charged with murder and was acquitted of the charges. Currently, Snoop is playing a pastor in the highly popular STARZ series Black Mafia Family. What has been your favorite show from 50 Cent? Which story would you like him to tell next?