50 Cent Responds To Shaquille O’Neal Calling Himself The ’50 Cent Of The NBA’

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal referred to himself as the ’50 Cent of the NBA,’ which caused a reaction from 50 Cent.Shaq said on his podcast, “Every now and then, I have NBA beefs with other guys, and I always tell them, ‘Don’t mess with me, I’m the 50 Cent of the NBA! I’m telling you right now, you mess with me, I’m coming out with a mixtape.’” 50 replied, “I love Shaq, I’m still mad yall was confused who should have the super Man logo. Now Dwight cleared all that s**t up for you huh ? LOL.”

