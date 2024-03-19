Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

50 Cent Responds To Shaquille O’Neal Calling Himself The ’50 Cent Of The NBA’

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: 50 Cent attends birthday dinner for Cuba Gooding Jr. hosted by 50 Cent at Sopra Miami on December 31, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal referred to himself as the ’50 Cent of the NBA,’ which caused a reaction from 50 Cent.Shaq said on his podcast, “Every now and then, I have NBA beefs with other guys, and I always tell them, ‘Don’t mess with me, I’m the 50 Cent of the NBA! I’m telling you right now, you mess with me, I’m coming out with a mixtape.’” 50 replied, “I love Shaq, I’m still mad yall was confused who should have the super Man logo. Now Dwight cleared all that s**t up for you huh ? LOL.”

Which NBA players of all time would you want in your starting lineup?

