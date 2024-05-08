50 Cent Suing His Ex, Daphne Joy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the NFTE 2024 Entrepreneurial Spirits Award Gala at Guastavino's on May 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

50 Cent is suing his ex, Daphne Joy, for defamation. According to the lawsuit, Fif claims that Daphne “falsely and publicly accused him of rape and physical abuse” during their two-year relationship in an Instagram post in March. The documents say that 50 claims to have been subjected to “extensive public ridicule, hatred, and contempt” because of the post. 50 wants punitive and exemplary damages for “severe harm” caused by Joy’s post.

If you were the judge, how would you rule this case?