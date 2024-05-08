50 Cent Suing His Ex, Daphne Joy
50 Cent is suing his ex, Daphne Joy, for defamation. According to the lawsuit, Fif claims that Daphne “falsely and publicly accused him of rape and physical abuse” during their two-year relationship in an Instagram post in March. The documents say that 50 claims to have been subjected to “extensive public ridicule, hatred, and contempt” because of the post. 50 wants punitive and exemplary damages for “severe harm” caused by Joy’s post.
