Tiffany Haddish Claims Katt Williams Was Scared Of Kevin Hart

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Tiffany Haddish is seen leaving TV show, "The View" on May 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Recently, Tiffany Haddish said that during a recent gathering of comedians, Katt Williams left before Kevin Hart arrived. Haddish said about the interaction, “We was outside, OK. So, we wasn’t in the same room. Everybody was there and Katt was there and he was looking very interesting, very shiny and it was super cool. He was talking to everybody, moving around the room and stuff.” She continued, “As soon as Kevin got there, nobody could find Katt. I don’t know where Katt went but he did perform live.” Many comedians were present for this event during the Netflix is a Joke festival, including Dave Chappelle, Sinbad, Luenell, and more.

