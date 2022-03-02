50 Cent Threatens To Leave STARZ
If you’ve seen 50 Cent’s social media lately, he’s not happy with the Starz network. The rapper, factory, and producer indicated that things were so bad that he was leaving the network.
“They renewed High Town, and FORCE is the highest-rated show they have in limbo,” 50 said in a recent Instagram post. “If I told you how much dumb sh*t I deal with over here, you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus.” He later posted for his team to pack up everything and take the G-Unit Film and TV sign down from their offices.
Fif’s G-Unit Films and TV company produce the Top 4 programs in African-American households with Force, Raising Kanan, BMF, and Power: Ghost.
Do you watch Power?
Do you believe that 50 will really leave Starz?