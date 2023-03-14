Angela Simmons Confirms She’s in a Relationship With Yo Gotti

Earlier this year, Angela Simmons revealed that she and rapper Yo Gotti were in a relationship, and now she’s opening up even more about their relationship. “I’m pretty sure I have the best man in the world,” said Angela in a social media post. In January, the couple went Instagram official and later solidified the union by appearing at a Memphis Grizzlies game together. According to a source, things are going “extremely well” between the two. Have you ever dated someone you met on social media? How did that turn out?