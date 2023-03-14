Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Angela Simmons Confirms She’s in a Relationship With Yo Gotti

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Earlier this year, Angela Simmons revealed that she and rapper Yo Gotti were in a relationship, and now she’s opening up even more about their relationship. “I’m pretty sure I have the best man in the world,” said Angela in a social media post. In January, the couple went Instagram official and later solidified the union by appearing at a Memphis Grizzlies game together. According to a source, things are going “extremely well” between the two. Have you ever dated someone you met on social media? How did that turn out?

