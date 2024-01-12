Another Legal Battle Erupts Over Prince Estate

The legal battle over the Prince estate is still going, with a new lawsuit filed this week. It’s filed by Prince Legacy managers L. Londell McMillan and Charles Spicer, who claim the artist’s family are trying to push them out despite lacking “any business and management experience” in the music industry. Prince did not leave a will when he died in 2016, leading to a six-year legal battle over his estate that was finally settled in 2022.

Who should have control of Prince’s catalog? His family, or the Prince Legacy managers?