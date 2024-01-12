Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Another Legal Battle Erupts Over Prince Estate

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 13: RITZ CLUB Photo of PRINCE, Prince performing on stage - Purple Rain Tour (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

The legal battle over the Prince estate is still going, with a new lawsuit filed this week. It’s filed by Prince Legacy managers L. Londell McMillan and Charles Spicer, who claim the artist’s family are trying to push them out despite lacking “any business and management experience” in the music industry. Prince did not leave a will when he died in 2016, leading to a six-year legal battle over his estate that was finally settled in 2022.

Who should have control of Prince’s catalog?  His family, or the Prince Legacy managers?

