First Bad Bunny and now Bow Wow.

Bow Wow tweeted that after he releases his last album he wants to focus on acting and WWE.

Now I know this might sound crazy but after I drop my last album I will focus on TV and film. Joining the @WWE has been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in WWE.

He even went on to pick who he wants to be his tag team partner.

He selected Rey Mysterio.

Do you think Bow Wow is serious? What was your childhood dream?