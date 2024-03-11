Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Ashanti’s Mom Seemingly Confirms Rumors She’s Pregnant With Nelly’s Child

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 2: Nelly and Ashanti perform at E11EVEN Miami during the 10th Anniversary of E11EVEN celebration on February 2, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

During a recent appearance, Ashanti’s mother was asked about Ashanti’s pregnancy, which she inadvertently confirmed.Tina Douglas said during her appearance when someone congratulated her on Ashanti’s upcoming child, “Well, there’s been no announcement. It hasn’t come out yet.” She continued, “But, you know, until I hear it from Ashanti and Nelly…” She added, “No, it is public. Don’t get it twisted. But it hasn’t officially been announced. So until it is.”

