Mary J. Blige Discusses Taraji P. Henson’s Influence For TIME 100

Recently, Taraji P. Henson was listed by TIME 100 as one of the most influential people, and Mary J. Blige definitely agrees. Mary said, “What I love most about her is that she is unapologetically herself. Taraji is a real woman — she doesn’t bite her tongue, and she’s not afraid to stand up for what she believes in. She’s always true and authentic.” She continued, “Watching her commit 1 million percent to whatever character she’s portraying is amazing. Her courage really sets her apart, in Hollywood and in real life.” She added, “She was an actor I loved to watch, and I always felt like I could relate to her because she perfectly embodied who we are as women.”

