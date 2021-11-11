Beyoncé Releases New Song ‘Be Alive’ From ‘King Richard’ Film
Beyoncé has released a new song for the “King Richard” soundtrack. “Be Alive” will be heard in the closing credits of the film that tells the story of Venus and Serena Williams and their rise in tennis with the guidance of their father, Richard Williams.
Beyoncé was moved to create a song after seeing an advanced screening of the film. “I was so happy when Beyoncé called,” said Will Smith who portrays Richard.
King Richard opens in theaters on November 19th.
