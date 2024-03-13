Beyoncé Reveals Album Title, ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter,’ Dropping On March 29

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Tina Knowles and Beyoncé attend the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Beyoncé surprised fans by announcing her upcoming country album, “Act II: Cowboy Carter,” set to release on March 29. The album marks a shift in musical style for the singer, as hinted by teaser images featuring Western-themed elements. Fans can pre-order merchandise and the album on Beyoncé’s website, which also showcases alternate artwork and vinyl variants. The announcement follows teasers during the Super Bowl and the release of two country-infused tracks, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”

Who do you think Beyoncé will feature on the album?