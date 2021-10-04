Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One Set for Oct. 17th VERZUZ Battle
The next VERZUZ battle has been announced and it will take place on October 17th between Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One.
The battle will take place in New York City and was teased with a pair of silhouettes along with the VERZUZ logo.
“WANNA PLAY? We got a new VERZUZ on the way Sunday, October 17th, brought to you by the killer new series, #Chucky,” the announcement for the event read. “Who do y’all think it is!? Drop your guesses in the comments below and we’ll pick an entry at random to get a pair of tix!”
What do you think about the VERZUZ matchup between Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One?