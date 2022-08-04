Big Daddy Kane Teams Up With Eric B for New Sitcom Pilot

Big Daddy Kane and Eric B of Eric B and Rakim are teaming up for a new sitcom. The sitcom is titled Daddy’s House and the duo is preparing to shoot the pilot. The premise of the show is a divorced former NYC radio personality who owns a restaurant in Atlanta. While adapting to single life and bachelorhood he is interrupted by a visit that turns permanent from his two teenage children. The sitcom is directed by Terri J. Vaughn. Do you plan to watch?