Big Tigger Announces the Return of BET ‘Rap City’ Video Show: ‘This Is Not a Drill’

Big Tigger posted a photo of himself on a couch surrounded by pillows that say, Rap City.

He captioned the photo, this is not a drill. This is not a throwback…RapCity21. Details soon #RapCityRaisedMe.
This announcement comes one day after another legendary BET show announced its return.
Donnie Simpson posted a video on his Instagram announcing the return of Video Soul.
You can catch the return on Video Soul on Tubi.
Who was your favorite host of Rap City?

 

