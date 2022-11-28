‘Black Panther’ Tops Box Office For 3rd Week While ‘Strange World’ Flops

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the box office for a third consecutive week over Thanksgiving weekend. The MCU flick raked in another $64 million over the five-day holiday period, bringing its domestic total to $367 million. Meanwhile, Disney’s animated movie Strange World flopped with an $18.6 million opening – a bad sign considering its $180 million budget. Devotion came in third with $9 million in its opening weekend, followed by The Menu ($7.3 million) and Black Adam ($4.5 million) to round out the Top Five. Why did Strange World flop? Could Wakanda Forever become the top-grossing movie of the year?