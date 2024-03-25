Bobby Brown Shares That He Gets Visits In His Dreams From His Deceased Children, Bobbi Kristina And Bobby Jr.

Bobby Brown says that he is still very connected to his children. He reveals that even years after their passing, Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr. continue to appear in his dreams. “That’s a reoccurring thing that goes on when I’m asleep,” Brown added. “I tend to dream about both of ’em, my son and my daughter, which is helpful for me. Just being able to see their faces and I see ’em smiling, it helps me out in a big way.” Brown also revealed that he is in therapy and has been working through his grief.

How have you learned to handle grief?