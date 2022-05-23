Bobby Brown’s Wife Said She Doesn’t Focus On Bobby’s Past W/ Whitney
Hi Friend, It’s Shamara!
Bobby Brown’s wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, recently said that she doesn’t focus on his past with Whitney Houston.
Alicia said, “I saw him dealing with heartbreak. I saw him fighting to get back to his music and to what he loves.”
She continued, “I am the yin to his yang. Bobby and Whitney were their time.”
She added, “I also came from a place. So knowing that he loved hard and came out the other end and somehow we were meant to be and found each other again. That’s what I focus on.”
Bobby Brown’s upcoming docuseries called Bobby Brown: Every Little Stepwill be out on May 31st.
What’s your favorite song from Bobby Brown?