Brian Robinson Jr. Returns to NFL Field to ‘Many Men’ After Being Shot

Just six weeks after being shot twice in the leg during an attempted robbery, Washington Commanders’ Brian Robinson made his NFL debut this past weekend. On Sunday, October 9, against the Tennessee Titans, Robinson entered the field to the song “Many Men,” a classic track from 50 Cent’s 2003 first album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. On Monday, October 10, 50 Cent, who has also been shot many times, applauded Robinson on Instagram for handling adversity well. Robinson’s return to the field less than two months after suffering a near-fatal shooting was impressive in and of itself, even though he only managed 22 rushing yards on nine carries as Washington fell to Tennessee 21-17. What is something courageous that you have done recently?