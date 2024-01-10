Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Bruno Mars Announces Concerts In Bangkok And Singapore

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 24: Co-Owner of SelvaRey Rum Bruno Mars attends the SelvaRey Pina Colada Party Hosted by Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak at The Hollywood Roosevelt on July 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SelvaRey)

Bruno Mars is returning to Southeast Asia for a few shows this spring. Live Nation has announced that Bruno Mars will perform in Bangkok on March 30th, in Thailand, and in Singapore on April 5th. Live Nation pre-sales begin on January 25th. Public sales begin the following day, on January 26th via the Live Nation Thailand website.

Would you travel overseas to attend a concert? If so, which artists would motivate that kind of investment from you?

