Bruno Mars Announces Concerts In Bangkok And Singapore
Bruno Mars is returning to Southeast Asia for a few shows this spring. Live Nation has announced that Bruno Mars will perform in Bangkok on March 30th, in Thailand, and in Singapore on April 5th. Live Nation pre-sales begin on January 25th. Public sales begin the following day, on January 26th via the Live Nation Thailand website.
Would you travel overseas to attend a concert? If so, which artists would motivate that kind of investment from you?