Cardi B Join Wayne’s World Stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey in Uber Eats’ Super Bowl Ad

Uber Eats is encouraging fans to support local restaurants during the Big Game.

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey return as Wayne and Garth from Wayne’s World for this ad.

They are also joined by Cardi B.

Cardi said it was an easy decision to join Uber Eats and Mike and Dana for this cause because she said, y’all know I love to eat.”

Cardi B, always the businesswoman, has a new song dropping this Friday.

Do you have a favorite Big Game commercial of all-time?